Netflix Renews ‘Grace and Frankie’ For Season Five

Netflix has renewed comedy Grace and Frankie for a fifth season. Produced by Skydance Television and starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, the season will air in 2019.

Season four started on Netflix Jan. 19.



RuPaul joins the cast as a guest star in season five as Benjamin Le Day, a quick-witted adversary who faces off with Grace and Frankie.



Related: Jane Fonda Still Pushing Boundaries



Fonda plays Grace and Tomlin plays Frankie. Their lives are turned upside down when their husbands leave the women for each other. Netflix calls Grace and Frankie “both sparring partners and partners-in-crime.”

Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris created the show. They are executive producers, along with Paula Weinstein, John Hoffman, Billy Finnegan, Robbie Tollin, Fonda, Tomlin, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross.