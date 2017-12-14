Netflix Renews ‘Frontier’ For Season Three

Netflix has renewed drama Frontier, about the rough and tumble fur trade in 18th century North America, for season three. The new season will offer six episodes and premieres in 2018.

Season two debuted Nov. 24.

Rob and Peter Blackie created the series. Take The Shot Productions and ASAP Entertainment produce it, in association with Discovery Canada.

Jason Momoa stars as Declan Harp, an outlaw aiming to breach the fur business. He broke the news of season three on Instagram. Landon Liboiron, Alun Armstrong and Zoe Boyle are also in the cast.

Edwina Follows executive produces for Discovery. Alex Patrick, John Vatcher, Rob Blackie, Peter Blackie, Allan Hawco, Perry Chafe, Sherry White and Michael Levine are executive producers for Take The Shot Productions. For ASAP Entertainment, Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson exec produce.

Shot in Newfoundland, Frontier airs on Discovery Canada in Canada and streams on Netflix worldwide.