Netflix Promises a 'Movie a Week' in 2021 - Here's the Trailer
SVOD releases promo reel on the 71 titles on its $19 billion slate
Projected to spend $19 billion on content this year, Netflix just released a promo reel for the 71 movie titles on its slate this year.
The top SVOD service said it will bring its 73 million-plus U.S. subscribers a "movie a week" in 2021, featuring stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Naomi Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal, John David Washington and Octavia Spencer.
Filmmakers contributing to the slate Zack Snyder, Nora Fingscheidt, Joe Wright, Antoine Fuqua, Shawn Levy, Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman and the directorial debuts from Halle Berry and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Here's the reel:
