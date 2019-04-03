Netflix Orders Second Season of Ricky Gervais Comedy ‘After Life’

Netflix has renewed the Ricky Gervais dark comedy After Life for season two. The season airs in 2020 and will contain six episodes. After Life is a Netflix original series from Derek Productions.

The series is created, written and directed by Gervais.

After Life centers around Tony (Gervais), who seemingly had a perfect life. But after his wife dies, Tony changes. After contemplating suicide, he decides to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes. Tony thinks of it as a superpower, but it turns out to be tricky when everyone is trying to save the nice guy they used to know.

“After Life has moved audiences from laughter to tears around the world and we are thrilled to announce that Ricky Gervais will be back with a second season on Netflix,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix. “We are so proud to play host to Ricky’s brilliant stand up comedy, specials, original films, and series and join in the joy of the fans with his latest hit.”

Gervais and Duncan Hayes are executive producers.

“I have never had a reaction like this before. It’s been insane. And heartwarming,” said Gervais. “But now I have to make sure the second season is even better so I’ll probably have to work much harder than usual. Annoying really.”