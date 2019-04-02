Netflix Orders Season Two of ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Netflix has ordered a second season of The Umbrella Academy. Steve Blackman returns as showrunner and executive producer. Production begins this summer in Toronto and there will be ten episodes.

The Umbrella Academy cast includes Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin Min.

Executive producing the show alongside Blackman are Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg.

Gerard Way, frontman for My Chemical Romance, is co-executive producer with Gabriel Ba.

Way created the comic book series that The Umbrella Academy is based on. The premise goes, “On the same day in 1989, 43 infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his ‘children’ to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father's passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse,” according to Netflix.

Universal Content Productions is producing the series.