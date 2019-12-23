Netflix Orders More ‘Green Eggs and Ham’

Netflix has ordered a second season of animated series Green Eggs and Ham. Entitled Green Eggs and Ham: The Second Serving, there will be ten episodes.

Dr. Seuss wrote the book that inspired the series. Jared Stern created the show. He executive produces, along with Ellen DeGeneres, Sam Register, Mike Karz, David Dobkin and Jeff Kleeman.

Warner Bros. Animation produces Green Eggs and Ham.

Season two takes the main characters "around the globe and outside their comfort zones as they get caught between two sides of a delicious conflict!" according to Netflix.

Adam Devine, Michael Douglas, Ilana Glazer, Diane Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan and Daveed Diggs were in the cast for the first season. It had 13 episodes.