Netflix Orders More '3 Body Problem,' Commits to Finishing Cixin Liu's Story

Netflix on Wednesday said it has ordered the undisclosed number of episodes it will take to complete the limited series adaptation of Chinese sci-fi novelist Cixin Liu's Nebula Award-winning 3 Body Problem.

“We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion,” showrunners David Benioff, Dan Weiss and Alexander Woo said in a statement. “Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!”

The announcement included news that Benioff and Weiss, who made their initial bones writing for HBO's megahit Game of Thrones, have re-upped their lucrative overall Netflix deal.

Dropping on March 21, and featuring a cast of little-known mainly British actors, the eight-part UK-set 3 Body Problem production has been one of Netflix's biggest buzz generators so far this year.

The story revolves around a group of young physicist, dealing with the threat of imminent alien invasion.

The 3 Body Problem news came amid a Wednesday flurry of Netflix announcements, with the streaming giant now participating full on in Madison Avenue's "Upfront" presentation ritual.

Netflix said Wednesday that it currently has around 40 million unique users worldwide on its ad-supported plans.