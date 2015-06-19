Netflix Orders Maria Bamford Comedy ‘Lady Dynamite’
By Luke McCord
Netflix announced Friday it has ordered comedy Lady Dynamite starring Maria Bamford.
Inspired by Bamford’s life, the single-camera comedy follows the story of a woman who is losing and finding her sanity.
Pam Brady, Mitch Hurwitz and Bamford are set to executive produce.
The series has been ordered for thirteen half-hour episodes.
