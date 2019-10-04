Netflix Orders Final Season of ‘Dear White People’

Netflix has ordered a fourth and final season of satirical comedy Dear White People. Set against the backdrop of an Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface, Dear White People “is a send-up of the now post ‘post-racial’ America that weaves together a universal story of finding one’s own identity and forging a wholly unique path,” said Netflix.

There will be ten episodes.

Season three began Aug. 2. Justin Simien created the show, and directed the 2014 film of the same name.

Simien and Yvette Lee Bowser are co-showrunners and executive producers.

“I'm so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix!” said Simien. “This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life and I can't wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience.”

The absurdist series follows a group of students of color as they navigate a landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age.

Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson and DeRon Horton are in the cast.

Lionsgate Television produces Dear White People.