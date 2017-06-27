Netflix Orders '90s High School Dramedy ‘Everything Sucks!’

Netflix has ordered10 episodes ofEverything Sucks!, which it describes as “a quirky, funny coming-of-age story” about two groups of high school misfits.Everything Sucks!follows an A/V club and a drama club that collide in 1996 Oregon.

Everything Sucks!will premiere in 2018.

The dramedy is created by Ben York Jones and Michael Mohan, who will be executive producers. Mohan will also direct the bulk of the series, with Ry Russo-Young directing episodes as well. Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec from Midnight Radio will also be executive producers.

“We’re looking forward to spending some time back in the ‘90s,” said Cindy Holland, VP, original content for Netflix. “Whether you were in A/V, drama, sports or band, we think everyone will find something to relate to in this coming-of-age story about the one thing that sucks above everything else—high school.”

The series stars Peyton Kennedy and Jahi Winston as students, and Patch Darragh and Claudine Nako as their respective parents.

“Some of our favorite shows of all time—The Wonder Years,Happy Days,That ‘70s Show,Freaks and Geeks—looked back at bygone eras with 20 years of hindsight,” said Jones and Mohan. “We think this is a great time to take a look back at high school and relive the fashion, music and attitudes of the mid-’90s the way we remember it. Not sensationalized, not watered down; but desperate, heartfelt, awkward, and exciting.”