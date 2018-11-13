Netflix, Marti Noxon Ink Multi-Year Overall Deal

Netflix has entered into a multi-year overall deal with writer, producer and director Marti Noxon that will have Noxon produce series for the streaming giant. Netflix also gets a first-look option on Noxon’s feature projects.

Noxon, whose credits include creator-showrunner titles on HBO’s Sharp Objectsand AMC’s Dietland, will continue to produce all projects through her production company, Tiny Pyro. Maria Grasso will make the move to Netflix as well, continuing in her role as president of Tiny Pyro.

“Marti Noxon is a brilliant and visionary creator who explores emotional depths to reveal the inner lives and struggles of complex, modern women,” said Cindy Holland, VP, original content at Netflix. “Her work is often both brave and vulnerable, with a distinct voice, sense of humor and tone that is uniquely her own.”

Noxon worked on the first season of Lifetime series UnREAL, and had a hand in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Mad Men, Glee and Grey’s Anatomy. Her film work includes Netflix original To The Bone.

"Who can resist the allure of Netflix?” said Noxon. “Not only do they continually produce ground-breaking and visually stunning content, they've developed a platform that's so influential it’s become a verb. I Netflix at home, happily, and now I'm even more excited to Netflix for a living."