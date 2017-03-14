Netflix Lines Up Two Chappelle Specials for March 21

Netflix has a pair of Dave Chappelle specials lined up for March 21. Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin was filmed at The Palladium in Los Angeles in March 2016, and Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas, was filmed at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, TX in April 2015.

Both specials are an hour. They are directed by Stan Lathan and financed by Chappelle.

Netflix says the comedian “brings his unflinching comedic style, tackling race, class, politics, pop culture, and more.”

Chappelle is currently on the road, in preparation for a third Netflix special, also directed by Lathan.

Chappelle's Show ran for two seasons on Comedy Central.