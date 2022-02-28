Netflix, 'Insecure,' Draw top NAACP Image Awards Honors

Two comedy shows ending their runs this season, HBO’s Insecure and ABC’s Black-ish, highlighted the list of NAACP Image Awards winners in the television and streaming category Saturday night during the organization’s live ceremony on BET.

Insecure, which ended its fifth and final season in December, won three NAACP Image awards, including best comedy series. Black-ish – which will complete its eighth and final season in May – also took home three awards in the comedy category, including a seventh award for Anthony Anderson in the best actor in a comedy series category. OWN’s Queen Sugar, which will air its seventh and final season later this year, took top honors in the best drama category.

The NAACP Image Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color.

Netflix earned the most wins in the television category with six, led by its documentary series Colin in Black and White, which won two Image Awards. The streaming service also took home six Image Awards in the motion picture category, including a best movie statuette for its western-theme drama The Harder They Fall.

HBO, ABC, NBC, Starz, Facebook Watch, Comedy Central and Paramount Plus were among the networks and streaming services generating multiple NAACP Image Awards wins.

Also: 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' Win Top TV SAG Awards

The 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards winners in the television and streaming categories are as follows:

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Insecure” (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Deon Cole, “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Natasha Rothwell, “Insecure” (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett, “9-1-1” (Fox)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Cliff “Method Man” Smith, “Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Mary J. Blige, “Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

“Colin in Black & White” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Kevin Hart, “True Story” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Taraji P. Henson, “Annie Live!” (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance, “Genius: Aretha” (National Geographic)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Regina Hall, “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Hulu)

Outstanding News/Information (series or special)

“The Reidout” (MSNBC)

Outstanding Talk Series

“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

“Wild n’ Out” (VH1)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Family Reunion” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

Miles Brown, “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith, “Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Trevor Noah, “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding Animated Series

“We the People” (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Cree Summer, “Rugrats” (Paramount Plus)

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

“Between the Scenes – The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

“Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day” (MTV Documentary Films/Paramount Plus)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Angel Kristi Williams, “Colin in Black & White” (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

“High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America” (Netflix) ■