Netflix Grabs Animated Comedy ‘Disenchantment’ From ‘Simpsons’ Creator Groening

Netflix has taken on an adult animated comedy series from Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons. Netflix is on board for 20 episodes of Disenchantment.

Disenchantment is set in the “crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland,” said Netflix, where viewers “will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.”

Disenchantment will premiere on Netflix ten episodes at a time, starting in 2018.

"Matt Groening's brilliant work has resonated with generations around the world and we couldn't be happier to work with him on Disenchantment," said Cindy Holland, VP of original content at Netflix. "The series will bear his trademark animation style and biting wit, and we think it's a perfect fit for our many Netflix animation fans."

The series will feature the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon and Eric Andre, along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche and Tress MacNeille, among others.

Animation is being done by Rough Draft Studios, which animated another Groening creation, Futurama.

The show is produced by The ULULU Company for Netflix, with Groening and Josh Weinstein (The Simpsons, Futurama) the executive producers.

“Ultimately," said Groening, "Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you."