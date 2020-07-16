Netflix: ‘Extraction’ Its Most Popular Original Movie Ever with 99M Viewers

Action film Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth as an Australian mercenary deployed to rescue an Indian drug lord’s kidnapped son ranks as the most popular Netflix original movie of all time, attracting 99 million viewers in its first four weeks on the platform, according to figures released by the streaming service.

Netflix, which notoriously keeps its viewership metrics close to its vest, released a top 10 ranking of its original movies to Bloomberg.

Globally situated with an international cast, well promoted, and debuting April 24 into high-water pandemic viewing patterns, it’s perhaps not surprising that Extraction, directed by veteran Marvel stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave, broke out on the SVOD service.

Based on the number of viewers attracted in their first four weeks on Netflix, here’s the rest of the ranking.

Birdbox (Image credit: Netflix)

Birdbox (89 million) - Released December 21, 2018, the horror film starring Sandra Bullock, John Malkovich and Sarah Paulson, battling for survival in a world over-run by space aliens who exploit the vulnerability of human eye sight, is notable in that it was one of the first-ever programs that Netflix released data for.

Spenser Confidential (Image credit: Netflix)

Spenser Confidential (85 million) - Released March 6, the Peter Berg-directed crime film does what you’re supposed to do when you hire actor Mark Wahlberg — cast him as a Boston cop trying to take down the punks who killed his friends.

6 Underground (Image credit: Netflix)

6 Underground (83 million) - Released December 13, 2019, Michael Bay action movie stars Ryan Reynolds as the leader of an off-the-grid group of problem-solving bad asses.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Murder Mystery (73 million) - Released June 14, 2019, action comedy stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as a New York cop and his wife who get involved in a real-life game of Clue while on a European vacation.

The Irishman (Image credit: Netflix)

The Irishman (64 million) - Premiering November 27, 2019, the Martin Scorsese film boasted a reported $159 million production budget, an aging cast that included Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Ray Romano, and perhaps more promotion than any other Netflix original ever. In the end, most folks who managed to get through the 209-minute film really only remember the awful CGI “de-aging” of the stars.

Triple Frontier (Image credit: Netflix)

Triple Frontier (63 million) - Released March 13, 2019, taut action film starred Ben Affleck and Charlie Hunnam as part of a group of Special Forces friends who reunite to steal a fortune from a South American drug lord.

The Wrong Missy (Image credit: Netflix)

The Wrong Missy (59 million) - Romcom starring David Spade who invites the wrong woman to a Hawaiian retreat debuted May 13.

The Platform (Image credit: Netflix)

The Platform (56 million) - Premiering March 20 and produced in Spain, the dystopian sci-fi drama focuses on a futuristic, vertically situated prison in which captives are banished to their own levels.

The Perfect Date (Image credit: Netflix)

The Perfect Date (48 million) - Premiering April 12, 2019, romcom stars former teen heartthrob Noah Centineo as a kind of tech entrepreneur who develops his own gigolo app.