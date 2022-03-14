Nene Leaks, Ray J., Lamar Odom Go Back to School in ‘College Hill’ Spinoff Series
By R. Thomas Umstead published
‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’ to debut this summer
BET will resurrect its reality series College Hill this summer as several celebrities look to attend a Historically Black College and University as students, the network said.
College Hill: Celebrity Edition will follow media personalities Nene Leakes, Ray J., Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Stacey Dash, DreamDoll, India Love and Slim Thug as they head to class at Texas Southern University to expand their educational horizons, said network executives.
The eight-episode series will explore college life through a celebrity lens while showcasing the unique cultural and academic experience of HBCUs. The series returns to BET after running on the network from 2004 to 2009.
“We’re excited College Hill will be returning with a new celebrity edition of the franchise that will bring more awareness to the significance of HBCUs, which has a rich legacy and continued tradition of bolstering excellence through education for some of the brightest minds in the Black community,” said BET Unscripted Programming executive VP Tiffany Lea Williams.
College Hill: Celebrity Edition is executive produced by Williams, Tracey Edmonds, Sean Rankine and Mark Seliga.
