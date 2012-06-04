Nelly, Joe Jonas Join CW's Music Competition Series
Rapper Nelly and pop star Joe Jonas have joined The CW's upcoming
music competition series The Next: Fame
Is at Your Doorstep as celebrity mentors, the network announced Monday.
The duo will join previously announced mentors Gloria
Estefan and John Rich in traveling the country for undiscovered musical
artists. Queen Latifah also serves as an executive producer.
A premiere date is to be announced.
