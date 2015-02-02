Nearly 40 Minutes of Spots Sold in Super Bowl

The Super Bowl on NBC had 39 minutes and 45 seconds of national commercial time, the second most in the game's history, according to Rentrak.

The 2014 game on Fox had 41 minutes of paid national commercials.

This year's NBC broadcast also included 1:30 in NFL promos and 7:10 in promos for the Peacock network itself.

NBC sold 30-second commercials for a record $4.5 million. It took until just days before the game was played for the network to sell all of its inventory.

Rentrak said that Anheuser-Busch InBev and Fiat Chrysler bought the most time, with each having three commercials totaling 3:30. Toyota, Comcast and Microsoft all had two minutes worth of ads

This year, 32% of the advertisers were first timers in the big game, up from 23% last year. Among the new advertisers were Carnival, Discovery Card, Esurance, Jublia, Weight Watchers, the No More Foundation, Avocados from Mexico, Loctite, Mophie, Wix.com and video games Clash of the Clans, Game of War and Heroes Charge.