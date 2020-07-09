NBCUniversal Sets Summit on Creativity and Advertising

NBCUniversal’s advertising unit will host a Creativity Summit as part of its campaign to get the industry to rethink and transform the way business is done.

The virtual event will be held virtually on July 16. Speakers will include people who work on NBCU programming, such as Fred Armisen, Julia Boorstin, Robert Carlock, Tina Fey, Dan Fogelman, Willie Geist, Zuri Hall, Ego Nwodim and Christian Siriano.

Other speakers are from the marketing, agency and entertainment fields.

“The last year has accelerated transformation across every aspect of society, and challenged our industry to rethink everything: from the stories we tell, to the Platform we offer, to the Upfront show we produce, to how we work together," said Josh Feldman, executive VP, head of marketing & advertising creative at NBCUniversal. "We believe that creativity is a vehicle for transformation, and this Summit will be a unique opportunity to join forces across the creative community and reimagine our content, technology, partnerships, and our entire world for the better.”

The summit will include panels on the creative process, melding marketing with creativity and a discussion of how the special episode of 30 Rock, which will serve as part of NBCU’s upfront campaign, was put together.

The 30 Rock episode will be previewed at the end of the Summit.