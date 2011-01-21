NBCU Profits Jump 38% in 4th Quarter

NBC Universal's profit jumped 38% in the fourth quarter, the

last quarter the media conglomerate will be part of General Electric.

The acquisition of a majority stake in NBCU by cable giant

Comcast was approved earlier this week by the Federal Communications

Commission, which imposed conditions on the deal. The deal is expected to close

by Jan. 28.

Driven by its cable networks, NBCU's profit was $830

million, up from $602 million as revenues rose 12% to $4.8 billion in the

quarter.

In a note to staffers, NBCU CEO Jeff Zucker noted that the

company was in "extremely good shape" as it approaches the end of a

lengthy transition period.

Zucker said "our cable networks continued to hit it out

of the park," with double-digit growth in operating profit. Among other

highlights, CNBC had a record financial performance.

"Jeff Zucker and the team had a great fourth quarter," said

GE CFO Keith Sherins during the company's earnings call with analysts. "The

results were broad based. Cable continues to deliver terrific

performance." He

said cable revenues were $1.5 billion, up 15%, and profits were up 16% to $740

million fueled by "great strength in the entertainment properties."

Broadcast revenue was up 11% to $1.8 billion. "Profit was

also positive driven by a strong performance in local media, great performance

in the NFL and news, partially offset by continued investments the team's

making in primetime programming," Sherin said.

In its earnings materials, GE noted that Bravo and Oxygen

had their best years ever in both ratings and profits. At the NBC broadcast

network, GE noted that ratings were bolstered by football, but there were "no

break-out shows from fall schedule." Local ads were up double digits on strong

political spending, the company said.

"In short, a great job by all, and I want to thank each

one of you for your part in making sure we kept our focus, discipline, and

creativity under circumstances that have had their share of distractions,"

said Zucker in his memo, who will leave the company when the Comcast deal is

completed. "You helped me achieve my most important goal, which was to make

sure we handed off this company in excellent shape. I don't think we could have

done more."

For all of 2010, NBCU's profits were flat at $2.3 billion.

Revenues were up 9% to $16.9 billion.

The full text of Zucker's memo can be found below:

GE reported its fourth quarter earnings today, and as I always do, I wanted to

take the opportunity to share with you our results. As we approach the end of a

lengthy transition period and the start of a new NBC Universal under new

leadership, I am very pleased to say that the company is in extremely good

shape.

For the fourth quarter of 2010, nearly every part of the company delivered very

strong results. Revenue was up 12% to $4.8 billion, with operating profit up

38% from last year, to $830 million. Up thirty-eight percent, purely from

performance. No one-time gains, no sales of assets.



Our operating profit performance equaled the best quarterly performance since

the merger of NBC and Universal in 2004.



In short, a great job by all, and I want to thank each one of you for your part

in making sure we kept our focus, discipline, and creativity under

circumstances that have had their share of distractions. You helped me achieve

my most important goal, which was to make sure we handed off this company in

excellent shape. I don't think we could have done more.



Let me just mention a few highlights from our divisions in the fourth quarter:



As has been the case consistently for quarter after quarter, our cable networks

continued to hit it out of the park. As a group, cable operating profit posted

double-digit growth. USA was No. 1 among cable entertainment networks for the

fifth consecutive year, Bravo posted its fifth straight year of record ratings,

and Oxygen had its best year ever. MSNBC beat CNN in adults 25-54 total day

ratings for the first time ever, and CNBC turned in a record financial

performance, with an exceptional digital performance helping us get there.



At NBC, Sunday Night Football was the No. 1 show in primetime by far. NBC News

continued its long run of top-rated programs, with Today hitting 15 years in a

row without ever losing a week, and Local Media finished a great comeback year

with a superb quarter, with ratings strength at almost every one of our

stations.



Universal Pictures ended the year very strong, as well, driven by outstanding

DVD sales of Despicable Me. And our Parks & Resorts team turned in its best

quarter and best year ever, with record attendance on both coasts, behind two

new attractions: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and King Kong 360 3D.



These are just a few highlights, among many. Again, every area of the company

has much to be proud of.



Before I close, I want to say a word of thanks and congratulations to all the

members of our corporate staff functions who have been instrumental in

preparing us for the transition to a new owner. So many employees from Finance,

Legal, Human Resources, Communications, Sourcing, Real Estate, Business

Development and more have worked long and hard for many months and, as a

result, we are well prepared to hit the ground running after the close of the

deal, both operationally and functionally. Special thanks to our Chief

Financial Officer, Lynn Calpeter, who has held the finances of the company

together through all of this work, and to our General Counsel, Rick Cotton, who

has been tireless in his efforts, never more so than in the last few weeks as

he has shuttled nonstop between New York and Washington to get this deal

approved. And thanks, as well, to the hundreds of people who were called into

service during the transition.



As you know, the deal will formally close next Friday.That means this will be

my last business update and indeed my last official word to each of you as

CEO.Over the last few months, I made an effort to gather with every group of

employees across the company. Hopefully, I've had a chance to meet and thank

you personally for all you have done for this company. If I didn't get to you,

please accept my thanks now. I have been asked many times what I will

miss the most about NBC Universal. That's easy. The wonderful people of this

company. So many colleagues ... so many friends. I will miss you all.It has been

a fantastic run of almost 25 years. For me, that chapter's ending, but for all

of you it's an exciting new beginning. With Comcast, I leave you in good hands

and have no doubt that you will continue to do great things. I look forward to

following your progress.



With warm regards,



Jeff