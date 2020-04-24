NBCU Hosts Virtual Event May 11--But It's Not an Upfront

NBCUniversal is inviting marketers, media buyers and the press to a virtual event on May 11, but it’s not an upfront, source said.

The invitation, which went out Friday, calls the event “One Industry Update,” and said that attendees will “hear how we’re innovating . . . to help your businesses and move our entire industry forward.

Even though May 11 was the date NBCU was planning to hold its annual upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall, sources familiar with the situation said it was not a replacement for the live event--or the virtual event NBCU and other programmers are thinking about mounting, given the restrictions on meetings because of the Coronavirus crisis.

“On May 11th, NBCUniversal's Advertising and Partnership leadership is hosting a video call open to all - marketers, agencies, technology providers, trade bodies, press, and more. We will be sharing the state of the marketplace, provide developments on One Platform, unveil new offerings, and more,” an NBCU spokesperson said.