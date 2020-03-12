NBCU Cancels Upfront Presentation

NBCUniversal has cancelled its upfront presentation set for May 11 in New York due to what it called “health concerns.” The company will televise and stream its presentation about NBC’s 2020-2021 season “to ensure the safety of all participants while also reflecting the increasingly direct relationship between NBCUniversal, its fans and its partners,” NBCU said. “This will now allow all audiences to tune in for a sneak peek at the future of NBCUniversal's programming.”

The video presentation will feature talent from across the NBCU portfolio, which includes Telemundo, USA, Oxygen and CNBC. It will include entertainment, sports and news.

"At this moment in time, we can embrace a new future that puts our audiences and our partners first. This year's Upfront Presentation will ensure everyone's safety, while allowing us to give fans and marketers a preview of the upcoming season," said Linda Yaccarino, chairman of advertising & partnerships, NBCUniversal.

CBS also cancelled its live May presentation, citing coronavirus concerns.