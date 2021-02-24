NBCSN Sets Network NHL Ratings Record with Boston-Philadelphia Telecast

NBC Sports Network skated to a ratings record with its Feb. 20 NHL Outdoors telecast of the Boston Bruins-Philadelphia Flyers game.

The game, played outdoors at Lake Tahoe, averaged 1 million viewers, making it the most watched NHL regular-season game ever on NHL, surpassing the 978,000 viewers who tuned into the Jan. 13 Pittsburgh Penguins-Flyers game.

The Bruins-Flyers game was also the most watched NHL regular season game on cable since ESPN’s 2002 San Jose Sharks-Detroit Red Wings telecast.

NBCSN and NBC split coverage of the Feb. 21 Colorado Avalanche-Las Vegas Golden Knights NHL Outdoors contest after the game was delayed for hours due to sunlight making the ice unplayable. NBC’s 3 pm to 4:30 pm telecast averaged 1.3 million viewers, while NBCSN’s post midnight coverage drew 361,000 viewers, according to Nielsen.

