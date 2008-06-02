NBC’s Rothman Moves to Oxygen
Julie Rothman, vice president of East Coast entertainment publicity for NBC, will move to co-owned Oxygen.
Rothman was named VP, communications, in charge of media-relations publicity and corporate communications, including strategic planning.
Her resume includes stints at co-owned CNBC, as well as Lifetime Television, Fox, VH1 and Nickelodeon.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.