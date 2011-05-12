NBC Ups 'Voice' To Two Hours Starting June 7
NBC will expand episodes of The Voice to two hours starting
June 7 to capitalize on the new vocal competition show's strong ratings
performance, the network said Thursday.
The live episodes will air from 9-11 p.m. after America's
Got Talent through June 28.
The Voice is averaging a 5.3 rating with adults 18-49 and
11.8 million viewers in its first three weeks on the air.
