NBC Universal Taps ESPN Enterprises’ Mehta
Salil Mehta, former executive vice president of ESPN Enterprises, joined NBC Universal.
Mehta was named president, business operations, strategy and development, reporting to NBCU president Jeff Zucker.
Mehta will be charged with helping to shift the company toward more "high-growth" opportunities, NBCU said in announcing the hire.
Before joining ESPN, Mehta spent 11 years with parent Disney in corporate strategic planning.
