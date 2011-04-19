NBC Sports Wins $2B NHL Faceoff

The NBC

Sports Group and the National Hockey League have reached a new 10-year rights

deal which is believed to be worth $2 billion.

Versus, which was paying $77 million a year for the cable rights to NHL games

became part of the NBC Sports Group when its owner, Comcast, acquired a

majority of NBC Universal earlier this year. NBC held the broadcast rights to

the NHL under a revenue sharing pact. The new rights deal is worth at least

double what the league had been receiving under the previous arrangement.

Officials

from the league and NBC declined to comment on the amount, although they did

confirm that NBC was paying a rights fee, rather than continuing the revenue

share arrangement.

"We are

staying in business together, at least for the next 10 years," said NHL

Commissioner Gary Bettman during a conference call announcing the deal.

The new

deal increases the number of games that will be televised nationally to 100,

including the Game of the Week on NBC.

Versus

will have exclusivity for more of the games it shows on cable, making them more attractive to advertisers.

During the

playoffs, NBC Sports Group will televise every playoff game. If three games are

played at the same time, one of the games will appear on a major NBC cable

channel, according to Dick Ebersol, chairman of the NBC Sports Group. NBC

Sports will also have exclusivity in the

second round of the playoffs, which means those games will not be televised by

the teams' regional sports networks.

NBC, which

has built the Winter Classic game on New Year's Day into a significant

event, also plans to create a new

franchise game on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

NBC Sports

Group also acquired digital rights

across all platforms and devices for the games it televises.

NBC Sports

Group will also be building a new studio for NHL Network in Stamford, Conn.

"There is

nothing that fits the NBC Sports Group better on all platforms than the NHL,"

said Ebersol.

Ebersol

added that a new name for the Versus channel would be announced in the next 90

days. The new name will prominently include the NBC brand. NBC has already

added its branding to channels that had been part of the Comcast portfolio

including The Golf Channel and its regional sports networks.

The deal marks a continued comeback for the

NHL, which was badly hurt by a lockout during the 2004-05 season and

ditched by ESPN in 2005. That pushed the league onto the little watched channel

Versus and into a revenue sharing deal with NBC.

Bettman

said he did not regret making the revenue sharing deal with NBC and that NBC as

a partner had been instrumental in helping to build the league.

ESPN and

Turner Broadcasting had also been interested in rights to the NHL, particularly

in exclusive coverage of the playoffs, but Bettman said it became clear the

league would stick with its incumbent. He said the NHL could be' the single

biggest beneficiary" of the combination of Comcast and NBCU.

"We are disciplined in our approach to negotiating sports rights and

are committed to providing quality programming that matters to our

audience, advertisers and distribution partners," said David Levy, president of

Turner Advertising, Distribution and Sports. "We think the NHL is an attractive property but we could not come up with a

business model that served our interests."

Sources indicated that Turner might have put

the games on its TruTV channel, which carried college basketball during the

March Madness ofthe NCAA Basketball Tournament.

The NHL

said it raked in record revenue this season and was projecting total revenue

of $2.9 billion by the end of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The league

credited sponsorship and merchandise sales, corporate investment in its big

events and digital growth for its gains.

The league said all of its North American TV partners had viewership increases.

Regular season ratings on Versus were up 17% and the Winter Classic on NBC was

the most watched regular season game in 36 years.