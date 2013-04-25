NBC Sets June 23 Premiere for 'Crossing Lines'
NBC announced Thursday that its summer crime drama Crossing Lines will debut Sunday, June 23 with a two-hour premiere.
The series debut will run from 9-11 p.m., before moving to its regular time slot at 10 p.m. the following week.
NBC also announced that alternative series The Winner Is... and Hollywood Game Night will premiere Thursday, July 11 at 9 and 10 p.m., respectively.
