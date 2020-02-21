NBC Renews ‘The Blacklist’ For Season Eight

NBC has renewed drama The Blacklist for an eighth season. James Spader stars. Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television produce the series, in association with Davis Entertainment.

“Congratulations to our incredible cast, producers and crew, all of whom continue to reach excellence week in and week out,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming, NBC Entertainment. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue Red and Liz’s story into season eight.”

Spader plays “Red” Reddington, a former Navy officer who has turned into a major criminal.

Season seven of The Blacklist is averaging a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens.

Jon Bokenkamp, John Eisendrath, John Davis, John Fox, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, J.R. Orci and Laura A. Benson are executive producers.

“The Blacklist continues to tell exciting and imaginative stories,” said Chris Parnell, co-president, Sony Pictures Television. “It’s due to the brilliant cast, crew and our writing staff, led by Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath, who commit to unparalleled creativity. Wait until you see what’s in store for season eight. Thank you to Lisa Katz, Tracey Pakosta, Pearlena Igbokwe and all of our partners at NBC and Universal Television.”