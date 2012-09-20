NBC Promotes Edward Swindler to Strategy and Operations Post

Edward Swindler has been named president of strategy and

operations for NBC Broadcasting.

Swindler, who had been executive VP and chief operating

officer for NBC Universal Ad Sales, will report to Ted Harbert, chairman of NBC

Broadcasting.

NBC said Swindler will be responsible for maximizing the

revenue and profitability of NBC's broadcast assets, including the network,

local stations, domestic distribution, domestic first-run syndication and

affiliate relations.

Swindler will remain a member of the Weather Channel board,

representing NBCU.

"Ed is one of the most talented television executives I've

ever worked with, and I know he will be the perfect partner as we face the

opportunities and challenges ahead," Harbert said in a statement.