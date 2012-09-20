NBC Promotes Edward Swindler to Strategy and Operations Post
Edward Swindler has been named president of strategy and
operations for NBC Broadcasting.
Swindler, who had been executive VP and chief operating
officer for NBC Universal Ad Sales, will report to Ted Harbert, chairman of NBC
Broadcasting.
NBC said Swindler will be responsible for maximizing the
revenue and profitability of NBC's broadcast assets, including the network,
local stations, domestic distribution, domestic first-run syndication and
affiliate relations.
Swindler will remain a member of the Weather Channel board,
representing NBCU.
"Ed is one of the most talented television executives I've
ever worked with, and I know he will be the perfect partner as we face the
opportunities and challenges ahead," Harbert said in a statement.
