NBC to Premiere Julian Fellowes’ ‘The Gilded Age’ in 2019

NBC is partnering with the brain trust of Downton Abbey, Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, on the drama The Gilded Age, which will begin in 2019. NBC is on board for ten episodes.

The series will be produced by Universal Television and executive produced by Fellowes and Neame.

“Julian Fellowes has the peerless ability to create complex characters and relationships set against a fantastic backdrop,” said Jennifer Salke, president, NBC Entertainment. “We’re thrilled that NBC and Universal Television will bring you his delicious new take on both the emerging rich and the working class who were intricately entwined in opulent New York in 1882. It’s an addictive new universe of fabulous people with the same signature style, wit and emotional resonance for which Julian is famous.”

In the series, Marian Brook is the scion of a conservative family who will embark on infiltrating the wealthy neighboring family dominated by ruthless railroad tycoon George Russell, his son Larry, and his ambitious wife Bertha, whose “new money” is a barrier to acceptance by the Astor and Vanderbilt set. Marian is about to experience a whole new world springing up right outside her front door.

“To write The Gilded Age is the fulfillment of a personal dream,” Fellowes said. “I have been fascinated by this period of American history for many years and now NBC has given me the chance to bring it to a modern audience. I could not be more excited and thrilled. The truth is, America is a wonderful country with a rich and varied history, and nothing could give me more pleasure than be the person to bring that compelling history to the screen.”

Fellowes’ Downton Abbey, which was produced by Neame’s Carnival Films, ran for six seasons.