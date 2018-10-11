NBC Orders Nine More Episodes of ‘New Amsterdam’

NBC has ordered an additional nine episodes of new medical drama New Amsterdam, bringing the full-season order to 22. The show airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. It is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir, Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital.

Premiering Sept. 25, New Amsterdam has averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49, and 7.6 million total viewers in live plus same day ratings.

The cast includes Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine.

“It’s thrilling to come out of the gate this season with a series that has resonated so well with audiences. The show hits the sweet spot of the NBC brand – positivity, emotion and incredible storytelling,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents, scripted programming, NBC Entertainment. “A huge thank you to our fantastic cast, executive producers, Universal Television and everyone who has worked so hard in getting the show off to such a terrific start.”

New Amsterdam is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.

David Schulner writes and executive produces. Kate Dennis directs and executive produced the pilot. Peter Horton also executive produces.