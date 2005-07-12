NBC Moves Three

NBC has promoted marketing executive Vivi Zigler to EVP, current programs, NBC Entertainment, while upping program executive Ted Frank to EVP, entertainment strategy and programs. Michael Weisman has re-joined the network as executive producer, NBC Universal Television Group.

In her new role, Zigler assumes responsibility for NBC’s comedy and drama series and will report to NBC Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. Zigler had previously served as VP, affiliate advertising and promotion services, NBC Entertainment.

In December 1999, Zigler was named SVP of advertising services for The NBC Agency, then in March 2003 was given an expanded role for overall branding and marketing for the Bravo cable network, including campaigns for Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and Celebrity Poker. Previously, she held positions at KING Seattle, KSBY San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Frank will focus on entertainment-executive development programs and network strategy. His responsibilities include the management of the Entertainment Associates Program and the creation of other development programs for the division.

In May 2004, Frank was named EVP, current programs. Since 1999, he has served as senior VP, current series, and as VP, primetime series, since 1994.He oversaw production of Frasier, worked on the development of Will & Grace, and supervised other productions such as Law & Order, Friends, ER, Cheers, The Cosby Show, Mad About You and The West Wing.

In his new job, Weisman will report to Jeff Zucker, president, NBC Universal Television Group. Weisman is a veteran of sports programming such as the French Open, Wimbledon and the NCAA basketball championships. His work spans across Fox Sports and CBS Sports, including 18 World Series (his 2003 effort garnered him an Emmy), nine Super Bowls and Olympic Games in Seoul and Salt Lake City for NBC Sports, where he was executive producer from 1982-1989.