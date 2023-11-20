NBC Moves on Quickly From Strikes, Sets Midseason Schedule Full of Dick Wolf Procedurals and Other Scripted Shows

The SAG-AFTRA strike didn't end until Nov. 8, but NBC will return most of its scripted schedule to the airwaves just a little more than two months later.

Producer Dick Wolf's six procedurals will return to primetime a full month before any rival network debuts a fresh drama, with the three "Chicago" franchise hour-longs unfurling their season premieres on Wednesday, January 17, and the three "Law & Order" shows bowing on Thursday, January 18.

According to Deadline's Nellie Andreeva, the Wolf Entertainment writers rooms have been typing away since Oct. 2, just days after the WGA strike ended. Actors will get to work on Monday next week, right after the holiday weekend.

On Saturday Dec. 23, leading out of an NFL AFC North late-season matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, NBC will roll out its strike-delayed new comedy, Extended Family, as well as the second season premiere of its Night Court reboot. Both shows will move to their new Tuesday-night homes on Jan. 2.

On January 9, NBC will begin wrapping up La Brea with a third and final six-episode season

“Building off the momentum of a strong fall, we’re entering midseason with a powerhouse schedule that leans into the strength of both beloved titles and new shows while also growing our audience across NBC and Peacock,” said Frances Berwick, chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment, in a statement.

Here's the "schedule" portion of NBC's press release Monday:

NBC MIDSEASON 2023-24 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET/PT)

SATURDAY, DEC. 23

8 p.m. – EXTENDED FAMILY (Series premiere)

8:30 p.m. – Night Court (Special holiday episode)

MONDAY, JAN. 1

8 p.m. – AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: FANTASY LEAGUE (Series premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 2

8 p.m. – Night Court (Time period premiere)

8:30 p.m. – EXTENDED FAMILY (Time period premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 9

9 p.m. – La Brea (Season premiere)

10 p.m. – Found (Final two episodes of season)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17

8 p.m. – Chicago Med (Season premiere)

9 p.m. – Chicago Fire (Season premiere)

10 p.m. – Chicago P.D. (Season premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 18

8 p.m. – Law & Order (Season premiere)

9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU (Season premiere)

10 p.m. – Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season premiere)

FRIDAY, JAN. 19

8 p.m. – Transplant (Time period premiere)

MONDAY, JAN. 29

10 p.m. – The Irrational (Final four episodes of season)

MONDAY, FEB. 26

8 p.m. – The Voice (Season premiere, part 1)

9:30 p.m. – DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND (Season premiere)

TUESDAY, FEB. 27

8 p.m. – The Voice (Season premiere, part 2)

MONDAY, MARCH 4

10 p.m. – DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND (Time period premiere)

NEW COMEDY SERIES

EXTENDED FAMILY

Jim and Julia, after an amicable divorce, decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when Trey, the owner of his favorite sports team, enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart.

The cast includes Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, Abigail Spencer, Sofia Capanna and Finn Sweeney.

Creator Mike O’Malley serves as show-runner and executive producer. Tom Werner, Jon Cryer, Wyc Grousbeck, Emilia Fazzalari, George Geyer, Victor Levin, Victoria Morrow, and James Widdoes also executive produce.

Lionsgate produces in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: FANTASY LEAGUE

Based on the popularity of “AGT: All-Stars” and “AGT: The Champions,” NBC puts a fresh spin on the hit “America’s Got Talent” franchise with new iteration “AGT: Fantasy League,” premiering in January 2024. Singer and songwriter Mel B returns to the “AGT” judges’ desk alongside executive producer Simon Cowell, global fashion icon Heidi Klum and renowned comedian Howie Mandel. The dynamic Terry Crews returns as host.

In “AGT: Fantasy League,” similar to a fantasy sports draft, the judges will each choose a roster of their favorite acts picking from winners, finalists, viral sensations and fan favorites from “America’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent” franchises around the world, all nominated by America to participate. For the first time in show history, the judges will be competing alongside the contestants and will guide the acts throughout the competition with the hopes of earning bragging rights and seeing an act from their team crowned the champion of “AGT: Fantasy League.” The judges will fill their fantasy teams with 10 showstopping acts compiled from singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians and more. The Golden Buzzer will be back sending acts straight to the finals, but with a twist, as each judge can use their coveted Golden Buzzer for their own act or to take an act from another judges’ team. The audience will vote each week to determine which acts will advance to the finals and which judge will earn bragging rights as their act is crowned the “AGT: Fantasy League” champion.

“AGT: Fantasy League” is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Natasha Brugler executive produce.

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND

The iconic game of “Deal or No Deal” is back and unlike anything you have ever seen before! This new format transports 13 players to the elusive Banker’s private island where he makes the rules and there are twists behind every palm tree. Hidden on the island are over 100 briefcases with millions of dollars split between them, which players must compete to retrieve in thrilling challenges and mind-bending dilemmas. In each episode, the player up for elimination must play a high-stakes game of “Deal or No Deal.” At the end of the season, the last player standing will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in “Deal or No Deal” history.

Joe Manganiello serves as host.

Produced by Endemol Shine North America “Deal or No Deal Island” is an exciting new competition format that has been reimagined from the original Banijay format, “Deal or No Deal.”

Executive producers are Matt Kunitz, Matt Apps, Sarah Happel Jackson, Howie Mandel and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Sean Loughlin.