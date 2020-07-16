NBC Grabs Ava DuVernay Unscripted Series ‘Home Sweet Home’

NBC has ordered 10 episodes of Ava DuVernay’s unscripted Home Sweet Home, which the network calls a “family social experiment.”

Ava DuVernay (Image credit: Adam Burrell/NBC)

Each episode looks at two very different families. The show “chronicles the fierce curiosity and sense of adventure it takes to walk a mile in another person’s shoes by challenging racial, religious, economic, geographic, gender and identity assumptions as participants exchange homes for a week and experience the life of someone unlike them in intimate and dynamic ways,” said NBC.

“We are honored to partner with Ava for the first time to bring Home Sweet Home to life at NBC,” said Meredith Ahr, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “Led by Ava’s powerful and hopeful creative vision, these stories will reveal genuine moments of change that we hope will spark thought-provoking conversations and encourage compassion, empathy and understanding.”

Warner Horizon Unscripted Television will produce the hour-long series with DuVernay’s production company, ARRAY Filmworks.

“Ava is an extraordinarily gifted and thoughtful storyteller,” said Mike Darnell, president, Warner Bros. unscripted & alternative television. “This life-changing journey promises to be a rich experience affording families an opportunity to see life through a new lens.”

DuVernay’s directorial work includes Selma, 13th and A Wrinkle in Time. In 2019, she created, wrote, produced and directed When They See Us on Netflix. She is currently producing the fifth season of Queen Sugar on OWN.

“The idea for Home Sweet Home came to me during the strange and important times we’re all experiencing,” she said. “The premise is that we are farther apart than ever, yet bound by what we have in common – concerns with health, safety, justice and community. These notions manifest in each of us in different ways, but nowhere more striking than in the privacy of our own homes. I’m thrilled that NBC and Warner Horizon embraced the challenge of this moment to celebrate the specificity of our differences as we discover the many beautiful things that we have in common.

DuVernay is the creator and will executive produce with Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY.