NBC Gives ‘Night Court’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Data covers the seven-day period through January 15.

NBC’s Night Court — a revival of the classic sitcom that originally aired 1984 to 1992 — is No. 1.

Fox, though, dominates overall, taking three chart positions to promote new fare: crime drama Accused in second place, police procedural drama Alert: Missing Persons Unit in third, and celebrity reality competition Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test in fifth.

Rounding out the ranking: Hallmark Channel, which gives some love to its new time-traveling family drama series The Way Home in fourth.

Notably, The Way Home has the highest iSpot Attention Index (105) in the ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Night Court (opens in new tab) , NBC

Impressions: 465,772,951

Interruption Rate: 1.90%

Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-Network Value: $8,518,118

Out-of-Network Est. Spend: $1,373,794

2) Accused (opens in new tab) , Fox

Impressions: 283,520,276

Interruption Rate: 2.26%

Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-Network Value: $6,104,456

Out-of-Network Est. Spend: $1,132,051

3) Alert: Missing Persons Unit (opens in new tab) , Fox

Impressions: 255,960,903

Interruption Rate: 1.87%

Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-Network Value: $4,339,585

Out-of-Network Est. Spend: $656,364

4) The Way Home (opens in new tab) , Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 251,005,661

Interruption Rate: 2.52%

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-Network Value: $1,044,648

Out-of-Network Est. Spend: $270,003

5) Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (opens in new tab) , Fox

Impressions: 227,201,528

Interruption Rate: 1.43%

Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-Network Value: $4,784,992

Out-of-Network Est. Spend: $505,128

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from zero through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live plus Time-shifted), Local, VOD and OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■