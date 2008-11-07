NBC Gives 'Life' Full Season Order
By Staff
NBC has picked up the back nine episdoes of crime drama Life, the network announced Friday.
Life was recently moved to Wednesday night from Friday as part of the networks crime drama lineup, which included a relaunch of Law & Order. Life and Law & Order both follow recently renewed Knight Rider.
The network also picked up a full season of freshman comedy Kath and Kim last week
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.