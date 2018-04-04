NBC Cop Drama ‘Shades of Blue’ to End After Summer Season

Season three of cop drama Shades of Blue returns to NBC June 17. There will be 10 episodes in the new season, which will be the series’ final one.

Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta star in the show.

“We are very proud that this remarkable series attracted iconic stars like the incomparable Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta to broadcast television,” said Lisa Katz, co-president, scripted programming, NBC Entertainment. “We are so grateful for all the hard work and dedication of Jack Orman and his incredible producers as well as the entire cast and crew.”

Shades of Blue is a production of Universal Television, Nuyorican Productions, EGTV, Ryan Seacrest Productions and Jack Orman Productions. Showrunner Jack Orman and Lopez are executive producers along with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Ryan Seacrest and Nina Wass.

Last season, Shades of Blue averaged a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.0 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” figures from Nielsen Media Research

“I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character–a woman, a detective, but, first and foremost, a mother,” Lopez said. “Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman. It's crazy how some parts permeate your soul and change you forever and for that I am grateful. We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how her journey ends, which is true redemption. The way only Harlee could have done it–the hard way, the road less traveled. I thank NBC and all the talented actors, writers, crew and producers for going on this journey with us!”

The cast includes Drea de Matteo, Dayo Okeniyi, Vincent Laresca and Hampton Fluker.