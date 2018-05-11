NBC Cancels ‘The Brave’ and ‘Taken’

Military drama The Brave and kidnap drama Taken will not return on NBC.

Airing Mondays at 10, The Brave debuted in September and was about an elite covert operations squad. Anne Heche was in the cast, along with Mike Vogel, Tate Ellington and Demetrius Grosse. Dean Georgaris created the show, one of a handful of new military series on broadcast TV last fall.

The Brave did not get a back order going beyond its initial 13 episodes.

Airing Fridays at 9, Taken was based on the Luc Besson film trilogy of the same name, about a former Green Beret trying to track down his kidnapped daughter. The cast included Jennifer Beals and Clive Standen, with Standen playing a younger version of the character Liam Neeson played in the films.

Taken lasted two seasons.

NBC offers its upfront presentation May 14.