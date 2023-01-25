NBC Again Gives ‘Night Court’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push: Promo Mojo

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) for a weekly ranking called Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through January 22.

NBC’s Night Court revival is No. 1 for the second week in a row.

Cable networks are entirely shut out, with the Big Four traditional broadcast networks sweeping the top five. NBC is joined by Fox, which promotes new crime drama Accused in second place; ABC, which gives some love to the 27th season of reality TV mainstay The Bachelor in third, along with new police procedural Will Trent in fifth; and CBS, which hypes the 2023 Grammys (set to air live on Sunday, Feb. 5) in fourth place.

1. Night Court, NBC

(Image credit: Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television)

Impressions: 313,070,806

Interruption Rate: 1.22%

Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-Network Value: $3,725,289

Out-of-Network Est. Spend: $433,789

2. Accused, Fox

(Image credit: Steve Wilkie/Fox)

Impressions: 236,003,345

Interruption Rate: 1.91%

Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-Network Value: $5,437,829

Out-of-Network Est. Spend: $1,401,000

3. The Bachelor, ABC

(Image credit: ABC/Nino Muñoz)

Impressions: 206,132,941

Interruption Rate: 1.17%

Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-Network Value: $3,421,049

Out-of-Network Est. Spend: $430,575

4. 2023 Grammys, CBS

(Image credit: Michael Schwartz/CBS)

Impressions: 171,696,855

Interruption Rate: 0.57%

Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-Network Value: $2,335,284

Out-of-Network Est. Spend: $0.00

5. Will Trent, ABC

(Image credit: ABC/Art Streiber)

Impressions: 153,086,401

Interruption Rate: 1.93%

Attention Index: 67 (33% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-Network Value: $3,598,730

Out-of-Network Est. Spend: $346,835

Data provided by iSpot.tv. For more information about Promo Mojo — including the chart positions of promos beyond the top five — contact mediapartnerships@ispot.tv.

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households, including National Linear (live and time-shifted), VOD plus OTT and Local.

Interruption Rate: The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of the ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of zero to 100%.

Attention Index: A comparison of the ad’s Interruption Rate against a specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of zero to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

Imp. Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (e.g., Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).