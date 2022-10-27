NBA Tips Off But Can't Dunk on Football: TV By the Numbers

Below is a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of October 17-23, highlighting the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Vizio's Inscape (opens in new tab), and network and show TV ad impressions insights via iSpot.tv (opens in new tab).

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape, Vizio's TV data product with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 19 million active and opted-in smart TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

The NFL continues to score with watch-time, accounting for 5.34% of minutes watched from October 17-23, down slightly from the previous week's 6.83%.

Some additional insights about the top programming on TV:

Major League Baseball moves up a notch to second place from third the previous week, although it had a slight decline in watch-time (down to 3.67% from 3.71%).

The first games of the new National Basketball Association season racked up 1.60% of minutes watched, placing the NBA at No. 4 and making the top four programs by watch-time all sports.

Week-over-week newcomers include NFL RedZone (0.38%) and Paw Patrol (0.35%), moving into the No. 20 and No. 25 chart positions, respectively.

Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. both jump up the chart, fueled by new episodes as well as reruns on Ion.

Yet again CBS is the most-watched network, with NFL and college football combined delivering 14.49% of its total watch-time.

Additional insights around the most-watched networks from October 17-23:

TNT has the most notable week-over-week rank increase, moving up to No. 9 from No. 22, with NBA games accounting for nearly half (45.51%) of minutes watched on the network.

Fox moves from No. 4 to No. 3, with watch-time increasing by 1%, up to 6.94%. Over a third of the network’s minutes watched came from NFL and college football.

Hallmark Channel, which has already started airing holiday and Christmas movies in earnest, moves into eighth place from No. 13, with 2.10% of watch-time (up from 1.60% the previous week).

Bravo is the sole week-over-week newcomer to the chart, inching up to No. 24 from No. 26 previously.

Top Shows and Networks by TV Ad Impressions

Via iSpot.tv, the real-time TV measurement company. Rankings are by share of TV ad impressions, for new episodes only.

The NFL's winning streak continues as it again takes first place for share of TV ad impressions (10.09%), a slight decrease from the previous week's 12.92%. MLB and college football retain their positions at second (8.07%) and third place (6.60%), respectively.

More insights about the top programs by TV ad impressions:

NBA action jumps into the top five with a 1.97% share of impressions, but still lags behind football and baseball.

Although The Voice maintained its 0.95% impressions share, it falls to No. 10 from No. 8 the previous week, while The Young and the Restless remains at No. 9 but had a slight increase in impressions share (from 0.91% to 1.04%).

The Bold and The Beautiful moves up from No. 33 to No. 25 week-over-week, having increased its impressions share from 0.45% to 0.55%.

Morning shows Good Morning America, Today and CBS Mornings each had modest impressions share increases from the previous week, and although Today moves into sixth place from seventh last time, GMA falls to fifth from fourth in the ranking. CBS Mornings stays at No. 15.

For the fifth week in a row, CBS takes first place for TV ad impressions share, although it saw a slight decrease week-over-week, falling to 14.36% from 18.49%.

Additional insights around the top networks by impressions: