NBA In-Season Tournament Final, MLS Cup: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (Dec. 9-10)

The Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans tip off in Las Vegas in an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal.

The finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament and Major League Soccer’s MLS Cup championship match headline the lineup of live sports events airing this weekend.

On the basketball court, ABC on Saturday will televise the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament finals between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers from Las Vegas. The winning team takes home the NBA Cup as well as $500,000 per player, according to the league.

On the soccer field, Fox on Saturday will televise the MLS Cup finals contest between defending champion Los Angeles FC and the Columbus Crew. LAFC defeated the Philadelphia Union in last year’s MLS Cup final.

Saturday’s college basketball lineup features top-ranked Arizona playing Wisconsin on ESPN, second-ranked Kansas battling Missouri on ESPN, third-ranked Houston taking on Jackson State on ESPN Plus, fourth-ranked Purdue hosting Alabama on Fox, and fifth-ranked UConn playing Arkansas-Pine Bluff on FS2. Other games include No. 7 Gonzaga-Washington (ESPN2), No. 8 Marquette-Notre Dame (Fox), and No. 10 Creighton-Central Michigan (FS2).

In the squared ring, ESPN will televise the WBO featherweight championship bout between titleholder Robeisy Ramirez and Rafael Espinoza. On pay-per-view, DAZN will distribute the WBC junior welterweight title fight between champion Regis Prograis and Devin Haney.

On the football field, CBS on Saturday will air the annual Army-Navy college football game. On Sunday in the NFL, Fox and CBS will broadcast Week 14 regional action, and NBC’s Sunday Night Football will feature the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys game.