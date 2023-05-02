NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton Leads Next ESPN ‘30 for 30’ Sports Documentary
‘The Luckiest Guy in the World’ debuts June 6
ESPN’s 30 for 30 sports documentary franchise will focus its lens on the life and career of NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton in a new four-part film premiering June 6.
The documentary, The Luckiest Guy in the World, tells the story of Walton’s rise from a high school basketball phenom and UCLA college basketball star to a Hall of Fame career in the NBA defined by championships and injuries, according to ESPN. The series also serves as a kaleidoscopic trip through Walton’s life and memory, accompanied by the soundtrack of his favorite band, the Grateful Dead, said the network..
The film features commentary from Walton and his family, as well as former NBA stars Larry Bird, Julius Erving, Lionel Hollins, Artis Gilmore, World B. Free, Robert Parish and Kevin McHale.
“Walton is a true original, and proves the famous F. Scott Fitzgerald quote wrong - Bill Walton has had not just a second act in his American life, but maybe a third, and fourth as well," The Luckiest Guy in the World director Steve James said in a statement.
