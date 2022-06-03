NBA, French Open Finals: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (June 4-June 5)

This weekend’s lineup of TV sports events begins on the basketball court with ABC's Game two coverage of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors. The underdog Celtics took a 1-0 lead in the series with a surprise win on the road against the Warriors, who are making their sixth appearance in the NBA Finals over the past eight years.

The French Open tennis tournament will conclude this weekend with NBC televising the women’s finals on Saturday between top-ranked Iga Swiatek and American Coco Gauff. On Sunday NBC will televise the men’s finals.

On the ice, TNT on Saturday will televise Game three of the NHL Western Conference championship between the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers. Colorado holds a 2 games to none lead in the best-of-seven series. On Sunday, ESPN will televise Game three of the Eastern Conference series between the New York Rangers and defending, two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. The Rangers held a 1-0 series lead going into Friday night’s contest.

The USFL enters its eighth week of action with Fox airing Sunday’s Michigan Panthers-Philadelphia Stars game, and NBC televising the Houston Gamblers-Tampa Bay Bandits contest.

Peacock’s weekly Sunday morning baseball game will feature the Detroit Tigers at the New York Yankees, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will pit the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs.

In the ring, Showtime on Saturday will televise live the George Kambosos-Devin Haney lightweight title fight from Australia. The network will also air a replay of its May 28 Gervonta Davis-Rolando Romero pay-per-view bout. In the octagon, ESPN will air live a UFC Fight Night main event bout between heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.■