Reports: NBA Close to Restarting Season

The NBA may be the next pro sports league to resume play as it is proposing a 22-team regular season and playoff format, ESPN.com reported Wednesday.

The proposal, which is expected to be voted on by the NBA’s Board of Governors Thursday afternoon, will call for 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams to play eight regular-season games before heading into the playoffs, according to ESPN. All games would be played at The Walt Disney World Resort.

[embed]https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1268205549583241218[/embed]

Teams will begin training at team sites in July and advance to full training camps in Orlando. Player safety protocols are still to be negotiated, according to ESPN.

The NBA suspended its regular season on March 11 after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Related: NBA Postpones Season

The NBA news comes on the heels of Major League Soccer players approving a modified collective bargaining agreement that paves the way for the league to return next month with a tournament to be held at Walt Disney World Resort, according to ESPN.