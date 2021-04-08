NATPE Virtual: News Television Happens April 20

Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, will deliver the opening keynote at NATPE Virtual: News Television April 20. Gio Benitez, ABC News transportation correspondent, hosts the event.

The News Television event will offer keynotes and panel discussions covering news and its many aspects, including politics, crime, health, financial, entertainment, sports and weather. Participating companies include AccuWeather, Axios, CNN, Newsmax, PBS and Tubi.

The inaugural NATPE News Awards will honor Greg Kelly, who hosts Greg Kelly Reports on Newsmax TV, and PBS Newshour.

The Council on Foreign Relations is a think tank focused on foreign policy.

“News is at the core of the television experience, and we are thrilled to bring together such great minds as we dig into how the space is changing as the industry evolves,” said JP Bommel, NATPE president and CEO.