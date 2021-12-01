NATPE Names Iris Award Winners Led By NBCU’s Valari Dobson Staab

NATPE has named the 2022 Iris Award honorees, ahead of a luncheon event (in-person) at NATPE Miami on Wednesday, Jan. 19. They are:

Lew Klein Award for Leadership: Valari Dobson Staab, President, NBCUniversal Local.

NATPE Chairman Award for Lifetime Achievement: Emerson Coleman, Senior Vice President, Programming, Hearst Television.

Award for Excellence, Global Content and Branding: Wolf Entertainment (the iconic creators of the Law & Order, Chicago and FBI brands).

Award for Excellence, Television Performer: Tamron Hall (Host and Executive Producer of the Tamron Hall show, produced by ABC News and syndicated by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution).

NATPE Enterprise Award: Alex Paen, Founder & President, Telco Productions, Inc.

Award for Excellence, Television Program, Special or Series: Inside Edition (syndicated newsmagazine, produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures).

NATPE’s Iris Awards were created to recognize best-in-class executives, program producers, creators, talent and content that makes a significant impact on the industry and our culture.

(Image credit: NATPE)

The awards luncheon will take place as part of NATPE’s Station Group Summit, within the overall NATPE Miami event. Session programming for the Station Group Summit, including keynotes from leaders in the industry, will be released in the coming month. Hosted by Soledad O’Brien (journalist and CEO of Soledad O’Brien Productions), the luncheon event will cap off a full slate of programming dedicated to the most pressing topics concerning the station group community.

Also in attendance to present, or accept the awards will be Deborah Norville (Inside Edition), Zeeko Zaki (FBI) and Elliot Wolf (EVP digital for Wolf Entertainment). More presenters will be confirmed soon, NATPE said.

NATPE CEO JP Bommel said in a release: “The Station Group community is an essential part of NATPE and as we continue to have important conversations about the shifts happening in the local content industry, it is essential that we spotlight the leaders of broadcast and syndicated television. The extraordinary talent and influential content and companies recognized at the IRIS Awards this year are indicative of the vibrant event we expect from the Station Group Summit overall.” ■