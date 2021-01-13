NATPE Names Iris Award Winners

(Image credit: NATPE)

The National Association of Television Program Executives has named the recipients for the 2021 Iris Awards. Penn & Teller will host the award ceremony at NATPE Virtual Miami on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m. ET.

The Iris Award honorees are: Kelly Clarkson, entertainer and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, will receive the award for excellence, television performer; Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb will receive the Lew Klein Leadership Award; Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier will be honored for career achievement; and Entertainment Tonight will be feted with the award for excellence, television program, special or series.

NATPE’s Iris Awards were created to recognize best-in-class executives, program producers, creators, talent and content that makes a significant impact on the broadcasting industry and its culture.

JP Bommel, the CEO of NATPE, said in a release: “I am thrilled to announce that the iconic IRIS Awards are back for the 2nd year during NATPE Virtual Miami 2021. In these extraordinary times, this year’s recipients represent the best in Television locally, nationally and globally with franchises that expand around the Globe”