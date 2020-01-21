NATPE 2020:Entertainment Studios Renews Five Courts for Fall 2020

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios has renewed five of its court shows for the 2020-21 TV season, including America’s Court with Judge Ross, Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez, Supreme Justice with Judge Karen, Justice with Judge Mablean and The Verdict with Judge Hatchett. Each show will tape 130 new episodes for the new TV season.

Los Angeles-based Entertainment Studios sells the court shows to TV stations in blocks and cumes the advertising across the entire block. The shows are currently cleared on TV stations covering 90% of the country. They also are available to watch on DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, Verizon Fios and Dish, as well as online at Entertainment Studios’ JusticeCentral.TV.

“Ten years after we launched our first court series, America’s Court with Judge Ross, our viewers continue to enjoy some of the best court shows available,” Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. “Whether in broadcast syndication or on our 24-hour HD network JusticeCentral.TV, the investment to produce these 650 additional new episodes shows our commitment to being the largest producer of high-quality television court programming – and our unwavering confidence in this strong and engaging genre.”

Besides producing TV shows, Entertainment Studios also owns nine U.S. cable networks, including The Weather Channel, and 15 TV stations. It also owns the Local Now streaming service, powered by The Weather Channel, and African-American-centric digital news platform, TheGrio.