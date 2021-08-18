National Geographic’s ‘Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller’ Gets Third Season

National Geographic has greenlit a third season of its unscripted series Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller in advance of its December second season premiere, the network announced Wednesday during its TCA Summer Press Tour presentation.

The Emmy-nominated series follows journalist Mariana van Zeller as she explores the underworld’s most dangerous black markets, according to network officials. The 10-part second season will explore such topics as the inner workings of romance scams, California’s black market for weed and investigating the dark corners of black market plastic surgery.

In other TCA News, National Geographic announced it will launch a spinoff of its Life Below Zero franchise focused on Native Alaskans. The series, Life Below Zero: Native Alaskans, will offer viewers unprecedented access to Alaskan natives who are focusing on their right to preserve their threatened ways of life, according to network officials.

Also on the docket for Nat Geo is The 7 Toughest Days on Earth, which follows Dwayne Fields, the first Black British citizen to conquer the magnetic north pole, as he aims to survive the most extreme elements on the planet; and Appetite for Adventure, which follows pitmaster and U.S. Navy veteran Bib Moe Cason as he travels the globe to find the most mystical dishes cooked over an open flame, said network officials.

